Polsinelli expanded its corporate team by hiring Foley & Lardner partner Robert Sarfatis as a shareholder in Dallas, while also launching an office in Fort Worth by acquiring the four-lawyer Commercial Law Advisors, in significant Texas moves this week.The launch of the Fort Worth office on Tuesday comes days after Polsinelli added an office in Park City, Utah, which will work closely with its office in Salt Lake City.

June 13, 2024, 10:00 AM

