Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at KMA Zuckert on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against United Airlines to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Zonia C. Bustos, who was allegedly burned after spilling a cup of hot coffee placed by a flight attendant on a nearby tray table without warning. The case is 1:23-cv-22534, Bustos v. United Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Zonia C. Bustos

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kma Zuckert LLC

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel