Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Designer Brands, the parent company of Designer Shoe Warehouse, to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Tinsman & Sciano on behalf of Barbara Bustos-Abramson. The case is 5:22-cv-00980, Bustos-Abramson v. Designer Brands, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 08, 2022, 4:38 PM