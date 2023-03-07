New Suit - Employment

Steel Dynamics, a steel producer in Indiana, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action was brought by attorney John Flood on behalf of a Steel Dynamics employee who contends his left foot was crushed beneath a 'rockerplate' that pivoted up when it was driven over by a heavy forklift machine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00066, Bustamante v. Steel Dynamics, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 07, 2023, 5:13 PM