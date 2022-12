Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Synchrony Bank to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by the Milun Law Firm on behalf of Harry B. Bussey III. The case is 3:22-cv-07241, Bussey, III v. Synchrony Bank.

New Jersey

December 12, 2022, 7:05 PM