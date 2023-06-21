New Suit - Personal Injury

Marriott P.R. Management Corporation, doing business as San Juan Marriot Resort & Stellaris Casino, and AIG Insurance Co. of Puerto Rico were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Rivera-Aspinall, Garriga & Fernandini on behalf of Erik D. Bussa and Farryn Bussa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01331, Bussa et al v. Marriott P.R. Management Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 21, 2023, 4:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Bussa Conjugal Society

Erik D Bussa

Farryn Bussa

Plaintiffs

Rivera Aspinall, Garriga & Fernandini

defendants

Marriott P.R. Management Corporation

AIG Insurance Company Puerto RICO

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims