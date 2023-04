News From Law.com

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is cracking down on companies accused of displaying gender stereotypes, a cautionary tale for businesses not to fall back on stereotypes when recruiting employees. These cases play "off the stereotypes of women in the workplace that one would hope we've moved beyond, but obviously do still exist," said Fiona Ong, a partner at Baltimore labor and employment firm Shawe Rosenthal.

April 20, 2023, 6:43 PM

