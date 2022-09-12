Business Travel Has Forever Changed, and South Floridas Hosp...

News From Law.com

A sector of South Florida's tourism industry that hotels have long relied on has fundamentally changed, according to experts. Suzanne Amaducci-Adams of Miami-based law firm Bilzin Sumberg said she's noticed that business travel and convention center bookings have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Though leisure travel to South Florida has quickly bounced back, business travel is taking longer to recover, likely due to the popularity of working and online meetings, and hesitancy to gather in large groups since the COVID-19 pandemic.

September 12, 2022, 7:00 AM