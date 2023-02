New Suit - Contract

Jenner & Block filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of Business Integra Technology Solutions. The sealed complaint targets the federal government. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00232, Business Integra Technology Solutions, Inc. v. USA.

Technology

February 17, 2023, 11:32 AM