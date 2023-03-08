New Suit

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm event, was brought by McWherter Scott & Bobbitt on behalf of Business For Good d/b/a California Closets of Tennessee and Schusterman Enterprises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00200, Business For Good, LLC et al v. Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 6:08 AM