Those of us who started the year afresh with a new business development plan may be getting into the swing of things with breakfast, lunch or dinner meetings. We have determined the best contacts who have the highest probability of sending us clients, researched target clients, made our lists and have a plan for effective introductory meetings and follow ups. We have hopefully made a few calls and set up a few meetings.

February 22, 2023, 10:29 AM