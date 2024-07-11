News From Law.com

Business Case for DEI Is Still Strong, Experts Say, but Many...

DEI blowback is roiling corporate America. After an initial wave of enthusiasm in 2020, big companies are "re-evaluating" diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and recasting their DEI and environmental social governance programs in reports to shareholders. But there's a business case to be made for DEI, said a panel of experts at a webinar hosted by Berkeley Law, and it's becoming an increasingly important factor for companies to remain competitive on the international stage.

California

July 11, 2024, 11:15 AM