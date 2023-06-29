Bushnell Inc., a Vista Outdoor subsidiary, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Lanham Act. The suit, filed by Hughes, Socol, Piers, Resnick & Dym, pursues claims against e-commerce operators over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The case is 1:23-cv-04186, Bushnell Inc. v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 29, 2023, 11:56 AM