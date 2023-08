New Suit - Patent

American Outdoor Brands was sued for patent infringement on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Shook Hardy & Bacon on behalf of Bushnell Holdings, alleges that the defendant's portable and collapsible hunting blinds infringe the plaintiff's patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04146, Bushnell Holdings Inc. v. American Outdoor Brands Inc.

August 01, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Bushnell Holdings, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims