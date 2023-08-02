New Suit - Securities

Patterson-UTI Energy and its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in relation with the company's proposed merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions for $5.4 billion. The court action, brought by Weiss Law on behalf of Stephen Bushansky, contends that the documents in support of the transaction contained false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06768, Bushansky v. Patterson-Uti Energy, Inc. et al.

Energy

August 02, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Bushansky

Plaintiffs

Weiss Law

defendants

Patterson-Uti Energy, Inc.

Cesar Jaime

Curtis W. Huff

Janeen S. Judah

Julie J. Robertson

Michael W. Conlon

Terry H. Hunt

Tiffany Thom Cepak

William A. Hendricks, Jr.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws