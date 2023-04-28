New Suit - Securities Class Action

Momentive Global and its board of directors were slapped with a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The court action, brought by Weiss Law, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information about the company's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02068, Bushansky v. Momentive Global, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 28, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Bushansky

Plaintiffs

Weisslaw LLP

defendants

Momentive Global, Inc.

Alexander J. Lurie

Benjamin C. Spero

Dana L. Evan

David A. Ebersman

Erika H. James

Lauren Antonoff

Ryan Finley

Sagar Gupta

Sheryl K. Sandberg

Susan L. Decker

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws