Who Got The Work

Partners Shannon Eagan and Patrick Gibbs of Cooley have entered appearances for software company Freshworks Inc. and certain executives in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed March 17 in California Northern District Court by Weiss Law, pursues claims that the defendants misled shareholders about the company’s growth potential and customer retention rate in a registration statement for its initial public offering, through which it raised over $1 billion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01255, Bushansky v. Mathrubootham et al.

Technology

May 04, 2023, 11:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Bushansky

Plaintiffs

Weisslaw LLP

defendants

Barry Padgett

Dennis Woodside

Freshworks Inc.

Jennifer Taylor

Johanna Flower

Randy Gottfried

Rathna Girish Mathrubootham

Roxanne S. Austin

Sameer Ghandi

Zachary Nelson

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims