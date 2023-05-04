Partners Shannon Eagan and Patrick Gibbs of Cooley have entered appearances for software company Freshworks Inc. and certain executives in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed March 17 in California Northern District Court by Weiss Law, pursues claims that the defendants misled shareholders about the company’s growth potential and customer retention rate in a registration statement for its initial public offering, through which it raised over $1 billion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01255, Bushansky v. Mathrubootham et al.
Technology
May 04, 2023, 11:10 AM