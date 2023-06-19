Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The court case, filed by Weiss Law, claims that the proxy statement in favor of the transaction fails to disclose material information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05167, Bushansky v. Arconic Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 19, 2023, 10:29 PM