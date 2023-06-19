New Suit - Securities

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The court case, filed by Weiss Law, claims that the proxy statement in favor of the transaction fails to disclose material information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05167, Bushansky v. Arconic Corporation et al.

June 19, 2023, 10:29 PM

Stephen Bushansky

Weiss Law

Arconic Corporation

Carol S. Eicher

Christopher L. Ayers

E. Stanley Oneal

Ellis A. Jones

Elmer L. Doty

Frederick A. Henderson

Jacques Croisetiere

Jeffrey Stafeil

Margaret S. Billson

Timothy D. Myers

William F. Austen

