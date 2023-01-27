Who Got The Work

Marc J. Schneider of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth has entered an appearance for Playtika, a mobile gaming company, and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 4 in New York Eastern District Court by Weiss Law on behalf of Stephen Bushansky, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about plans to offer new content and features to customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, is 1:22-cv-06758, Bushansky v. Antokol et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 27, 2023, 6:43 AM