Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Friday removed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Nahon Saharovich & Trotz on behalf of Teresa Bush. The case is 2:23-cv-02042, Bush v. Wordlaw et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 27, 2023, 6:52 PM