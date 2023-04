Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a lawsuit against US Bank and other defendants to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Durkop Law Office on behalf of Leonard Bush, seeks to quiet title and permanently enjoin foreclosure of real property. The case is 2:23-cv-00109, Bush v. Quality Loan Service Corp of Washington et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 22, 2023, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Leonard Bush

Plaintiffs

Durkop Law Office

defendants

US Bank Trust National Association

Fay Servicing LLC

LSF10 Master Participation Trust

Quality Loan Service Corp of Washington

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

Quality Loan Service Corp Of Washington

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property