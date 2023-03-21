New Suit - Employment

Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber on behalf of Darin Bush, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of mischaracterizing their janitors and maintenance workers as 'vendors' and misclassifying them as independent contractors. The case is 3:23-cv-01321, Bush v. Field Asset Services Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 21, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Darin Bush

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches