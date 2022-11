New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of Bobby Bush, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after he got in an argument regarding safety hazards with his White female work colleague. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02282, Bush v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

November 29, 2022, 4:36 AM