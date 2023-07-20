Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Velez Law Firm on behalf of a former truck driver who was allegedly terminated after making comments about a female co-worker which were overheard in a 'butt dial.' According to the complaint, the termination was an overreaction to the threat of 'me too litigation,' and the defendant failed to apply the same standard when the plaintiff reported sexual harassment towards him by a female employee. The case is 2:23-cv-01451, Buschmann et al. v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 20, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Buschmann

Sylvia Buschmann

Plaintiffs

The Velez Law Firm

The Velez Law Firm, PC

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination