New Suit - Employment

Lumen Technologies, a Fortune 500 communications company, and Christine Bieser were hit with a lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The suit was filed pro se by Jeffrey K. Busby who claims he was wrongfully terminated for reporting unfair business practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01242, Busby v. Lumen Technologies et al.