Lynn Miller, a former senior attorney at Apple and Tesla, has joined school-transportation startup Zum as general counsel. Redwood City, California-based Zum, which launched in 2014 and has raised $208 million in funding, bills itself as connecting parents and students with schools and drivers with transparency, flexibility and real-time information. The company had a $930 million valuation as of its last funding round, in 2021.

April 06, 2023, 2:31 PM

