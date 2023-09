Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner Joseph N. Tucker has entered an appearance for Portfolio Recovery Associates in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed pro se by Chelsea Burwell on July 21 in Tennessee Middle District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00734, Burwell v. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 04, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Chelsea Burwell

defendants

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws