New Suit - Class Action

L’Oreal and its subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson were hit with a product liability class action on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over their hair relaxer products. The suit, filed by White Law, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12784, Burton v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 17, 2022, 12:27 PM