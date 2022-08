Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Polsinelli on Friday removed a data breach class action against home health care company Lincare Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Potter Handy LLP, pursues claims on behalf of patients who contend that their personal information was compromised due to negligence. The case is 5:22-cv-04763, Burton et al v. Lincare Inc.

Health Care

August 19, 2022, 11:34 AM