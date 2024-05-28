Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sheppard Mullin have stepped in as defense counsel for Realty One Group Affiliates Inc. in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed April 11 in South Carolina District Court by Knie & Shealy and the Mitch Slade Law Office, accuses the defendants of conspiring to impose and enforce anticompetitive restraints that require home sellers to pay brokers inflated fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin, is 7:24-cv-01800, Burton et al v. Bluefield Realty Group, LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 28, 2024, 5:00 PM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations