Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Sheppard Mullin have stepped in as defense counsel for Realty One Group Affiliates Inc. in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed April 11 in South Carolina District Court by Knie & Shealy and the Mitch Slade Law Office, accuses the defendants of conspiring to impose and enforce anticompetitive restraints that require home sellers to pay brokers inflated fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin, is 7:24-cv-01800, Burton et al v. Bluefield Realty Group, LLC et al.
Real Estate
May 28, 2024, 5:00 PM
Plaintiffs
- Benny D. Cheatham
- Dena Fender
- Douglas Fender
- Robert Douglass
- Shauntell Burton
Plaintiffs
- Knie And Shealy
- Sam Mitchell Slade, Jr
defendants
- eXp World Holdings, Inc.
- Advantage Realty Group, Inc.
- Allen Tate Real Estate, LLC
- Art of Real Estate LLC, The
- At World Properties, LLC
- Axcent Real Estate, LLC
- Ballenger Realty, LLC
- BlackStream International Real Estate, LLC
- Bluefield Realty Group, LLC
- Boulevard Realty Company, Inc., The
- C. Dan Joyner Co., Inc.
- C. Dan Joyner Enterprises, Inc.
- Cambridge Realty, Inc.
- Carolina One Edisto, LLC
- Carolina Real Estate Company, LLC
- Carolina Realty of the Low Country, LLC
- Carriage Properties L.L.C.
- Carriage Properties, LLC
- Cassina Group, LLC, The
- Charter One Realty & Marketing Beaufort, LLC
- Charter One Realty & Marketing Gateway, LLC
- Charter One Realty & Marketing North, LLC
- Clardy Real Estate, Inc.
- Del-Co Realty Group, Inc.
- Duncan Group Properties, LLC
- Encore Realty LLC
- Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC
- Graham Realty, Inc.
- Grand Strand Homes and Land Realty, LLC
- Great Homes of South Carolina, LLC
- Hanna Holdings, Inc.
- Home & Land Pro's LLC
- Home Services of America, Inc.
- HomesFinder Realty Group, LLC, The
- Hsf Affiliates, LLC
- Jackson Stanley Realtors LLC
- Jeff Cook Enterprises, LLC
- Lake Homes Realty, LLC
- Litchfield Company Real Estate, LLC
- Low Country Real Estate of Beaufort, Inc.
- LPT Realty, LLC
- Marchant Real Estate, Inc.
- Matt O'Neill Real Estate, LLC
- McClendon Realty, LLC
- Meybohm Realty, Inc.
- Ponce Realty Group LLC, The
- Realty One Group Affiliates, Inc.
- Resides, Inc.
- S.H. June & Associates, LLC
- Silver Star Real Estate, LLC
- Weichert Beaufort LLC
- Weichert Co.
- William Means Real Estate L.L.C.
- William Means Real Estate LLC
- Wolfe & Taylor, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Maynard Nexsen PC
- Maynard Nexsen
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein
- Holcombe Bomar
- Duffy And Young LLC
- Macgill PC
- Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
- Sheppard Mullin
- Willoughby And Hoefer PA
- Willoughby Humphrey And D'Antoni (col)
- Willoughby Humphrey And D'Antoni (cha)
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations