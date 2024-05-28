Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sheppard Mullin have stepped in as defense counsel for Realty One Group Affiliates Inc. in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed April 11 in South Carolina District Court by Knie & Shealy and the Mitch Slade Law Office, accuses the defendants of conspiring to impose and enforce anticompetitive restraints that require home sellers to pay brokers inflated fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin, is 7:24-cv-01800, Burton et al v. Bluefield Realty Group, LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 28, 2024, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Benny D. Cheatham

Dena Fender

Douglas Fender

Robert Douglass

Shauntell Burton

Plaintiffs

Knie And Shealy

Sam Mitchell Slade, Jr

defendants

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

Advantage Realty Group, Inc.

Allen Tate Real Estate, LLC

Art of Real Estate LLC, The

At World Properties, LLC

Axcent Real Estate, LLC

Ballenger Realty, LLC

BlackStream International Real Estate, LLC

Bluefield Realty Group, LLC

Boulevard Realty Company, Inc., The

C. Dan Joyner Co., Inc.

C. Dan Joyner Enterprises, Inc.

Cambridge Realty, Inc.

Carolina One Edisto, LLC

Carolina Real Estate Company, LLC

Carolina Realty of the Low Country, LLC

Carriage Properties L.L.C.

Carriage Properties, LLC

Cassina Group, LLC, The

Charter One Realty & Marketing Beaufort, LLC

Charter One Realty & Marketing Gateway, LLC

Charter One Realty & Marketing North, LLC

Clardy Real Estate, Inc.

Del-Co Realty Group, Inc.

Duncan Group Properties, LLC

Encore Realty LLC

Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC

Graham Realty, Inc.

Grand Strand Homes and Land Realty, LLC

Great Homes of South Carolina, LLC

Hanna Holdings, Inc.

Home & Land Pro's LLC

Home Services of America, Inc.

HomesFinder Realty Group, LLC, The

Hsf Affiliates, LLC

Jackson Stanley Realtors LLC

Jeff Cook Enterprises, LLC

Lake Homes Realty, LLC

Litchfield Company Real Estate, LLC

Low Country Real Estate of Beaufort, Inc.

LPT Realty, LLC

Marchant Real Estate, Inc.

Matt O'Neill Real Estate, LLC

McClendon Realty, LLC

Meybohm Realty, Inc.

Ponce Realty Group LLC, The

Realty One Group Affiliates, Inc.

Resides, Inc.

S.H. June & Associates, LLC

Silver Star Real Estate, LLC

Weichert Beaufort LLC

Weichert Co.

William Means Real Estate L.L.C.

William Means Real Estate LLC

Wolfe & Taylor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen PC

Maynard Nexsen

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

Holcombe Bomar

Duffy And Young LLC

Macgill PC

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Sheppard Mullin

Willoughby And Hoefer PA

Willoughby Humphrey And D'Antoni (col)

Willoughby Humphrey And D'Antoni (cha)

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations