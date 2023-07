Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Adventist Healthcare and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Folkerth + Routh on behalf of a plaintiff alleging discrimination under the ADA. The case is 3:23-cv-00185, Burton, D.O. v. Kettering Adventist Healthcare et al.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenna Burton, D.O.

defendants

Joshua Hamilton, M.D.

Kettering Adventist Healthcare

Lyndetta Schwartz, M.D., F.A.C.P.

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA