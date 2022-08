Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Akin Law Group on behalf of a Mackenzie Burtley, who claims she was wrongfully terminated due to being transgender. The case is 1:22-cv-07375, Burtley v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.