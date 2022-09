Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of Daneen Burtch, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations after suffering a workplace injury and was subjected to race, age and disability discrimination. The case is 2:22-cv-06513, Burtch v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.