Who Got The Work

Eric Dorkin of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Otter Farm Inc. and Seaman Paper Company of Massachusetts Inc. in a pending class action environmental lawsuit related to the release of per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS). The case, filed Nov. 14 in Massachusetts District Court by the Thornton Law Firm, seeks to hold 3M liable for the class' exposure to PFAS contaminated drinking water. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 4:22-cv-11937, Burt et al. v Caraustar Industries Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 21, 2022, 6:55 AM