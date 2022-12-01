Who Got The Work

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, has tapped lawyers James M. Campbell, Jacob J. Lantry, and Trevor J. Keenan from Campbell Conroy & O'Neil to fend off a pending class action environmental lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 14 in Massachusetts District Court by Thornton Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 4:22-cv-11937, Burt et al. v Caraustar Industries Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 01, 2022, 10:26 AM