Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against A Place For Mom Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations including a failure to provide rest breaks, was filed by Tyler & Bursch on behalf of Daryl Bursch. The case is 2:22-cv-06387, Bursch v. A Place For Mom, Inc.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 6:56 PM