Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a lawsuit against Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Setareh Law Group on behalf of Kikishia Burrus. The case is 2:22-cv-06901, Burrus v. The Anthem Companies, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 8:03 PM