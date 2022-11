New Suit - Employment

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Hemphill P. Pride II and attorney Glenn Walters Sr. on behalf of Marvin E. Burris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03977, Burris v. CSX Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 11, 2022, 4:33 AM