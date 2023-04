New Suit - Employment

Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, was sued Friday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of a principle buyer who contends he was wrongfully disciplined after requesting a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00739, Burris v. Boston Scientific Corporation.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

George R. Burris

John H. Haskin & Associates

John H. Haskin & Associates, LLC

defendants

Boston Scientific Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination