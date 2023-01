Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Chubbuck Duncan & Robey on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 7-Eleven to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Parrish DeVaughn PLLC on behalf of Debra Kaye Burris. The case is 5:23-cv-00039, Burris v. 7-Eleven Inc et al.

January 11, 2023, 7:46 PM