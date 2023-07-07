Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Searstone Retirement Community, Retirement Living Associates and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Noble Law Firm on behalf of a former employee, contends that another employee gained access to her health information that she had only shared with her supervisor. The case is 4:23-cv-00110, Burrell v. Samaritan Housing Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Searstone Retirement Community.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 07, 2023, 12:36 PM