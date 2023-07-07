Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Searstone Retirement Community, Retirement Living Associates and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Noble Law Firm on behalf of a former employee, contends that another employee gained access to her health information that she had only shared with her supervisor. The case is 4:23-cv-00110, Burrell v. Samaritan Housing Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Searstone Retirement Community.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 07, 2023, 12:36 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA