Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Searstone Retirement Community, Retirement Living Associates and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Noble Law Firm on behalf of a former employee, contends that another employee gained access to her health information that she had only shared with her supervisor. The case is 4:23-cv-00110, Burrell v. Samaritan Housing Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Searstone Retirement Community.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 07, 2023, 12:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Stacey Burrell

defendants

Samaritan Housing Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Searstone Retirement Community

Searstone-Rla, Inc.

Sivaprasad Parnam

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA