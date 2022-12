Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Target and Fit For Life LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Swartz Culleton on behalf of Andrew Burrell and Vanessa Priarone, alleges that a component of a resistance cord manufactured by Fit For Life became dislodged and struck Andrew Burrell in the eye. The case is 2:22-cv-04781, Burrell et al. v. Target Corp. et al.