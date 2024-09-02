Who Got The Work

James F. Glunt and Shelby Garland of Fisher & Phillips have stepped in as defense counsel to Trion Solutions II d/b/a Ramada Clarion in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 16 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Manes & Narahari on behalf of a housekeeper who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment due to her sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kezia O.L. Taylor, is 2:24-cv-01025, Burr v. Trion Solutions II, Inc

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 02, 2024, 8:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Burr

Plaintiffs

Manes & Narahari LLC

Defendants

Trion Solutions II, Inc.

Trion Solutions II, Inc. d/b/a Ramada Clarion

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination