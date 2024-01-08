Who Got The Work

Chris R. Pace and Jessica L. Barranco of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Nov. 24 in Kansas District Court by Edelman, Liesen & Myers on behalf of a mobile expert who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her back impairment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 2:23-cv-02524, Burr v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

January 08, 2024, 10:04 AM

