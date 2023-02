Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAfee & Taft and Pierce, Couch, Hendrickson, Baysinger & Green on Friday removed a lawsuit against Bristow Endeavor Health Care and Yogesh Mittal to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Solomon Simmons Law on behalf of an employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00071, Burr v. Mittal et al.

Health Care

February 24, 2023, 4:36 PM