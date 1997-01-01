Who Got The Work

Michelle Pardo, John M. Simpson and Rebecca Bazan of Duane Morris have stepped in to defend Seaworld Parks & Entertainment in a pending civil rights class action alleging race discrimination in the operation of Sesame Place Philadelphia. The case was filed July 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Murphy Falcon & Murphy, The Trial Law Firm and Duncan Legal Group on behalf of Quinton Burns. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:22-cv-02941, Burns v. Seaworld Parks & Entertainment Inc., et al.