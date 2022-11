Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against First Colony Mall LLC and Lionstone Partners Ltd. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of Phoebe Burns. The case is 4:22-cv-03976, Burns v. First Colony Mall, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 16, 2022, 11:53 AM