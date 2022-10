Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Fidelity Life Association to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, concerning claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Leesfield Scolaro P.A. on behalf of Kathleen Burns. The case is 4:22-cv-10093, Burns v. Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 6:31 PM