Who Got The Work

Zachary B. Busey and Catherine A Karczmarczyk of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have stepped in to defend Pilot Corp., Pilot Flying J and Pilot Travel Centers LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, which alleges willful failure to pay overtime wages, was filed Nov. 9 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Feldman Legal Group and The Crone Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., is 3:22-cv-00397, Burns et al v. Pilot Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 26, 2022, 1:41 PM