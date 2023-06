New Suit - Contract

Burns & McDonnell Engineering sued Calumet Montana Refining and Montana Renewables for breach of contract on Thursday in Montana District Court. The suit, brought by Crowley Fleck, seeks over $17 million in allegedly outstanding invoices for the construction of energy facilities in Great Falls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00036, Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc. v. Calumet Montana Refining LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 29, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Crowley Fleck

defendants

Calumet Montana Refining, LLC

Montana Renewables, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract